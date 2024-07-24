InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) Trading Down 3.6%

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. 9,485,323 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,523% from the average session volume of 584,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter. InMed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 108.02% and a negative return on equity of 53.42%.
InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of prescription-based products. The company operates through two segments, the InMed and the BayMedica. The InMed segment researches and develops cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals products. The BayMedica segment develops proprietary manufacturing technologies to produce and sell rare cannabinoids for the health and wellness industry.
