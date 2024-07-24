InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) Trading Down 3.6%

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. 9,485,323 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,523% from the average session volume of 584,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get InMed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter. InMed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 108.02% and a negative return on equity of 53.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InMed Pharmaceuticals

InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InMed Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( NASDAQ:INM Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 205,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 3.92% of InMed Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of prescription-based products. The company operates through two segments, the InMed and the BayMedica. The InMed segment researches and develops cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals products. The BayMedica segment develops proprietary manufacturing technologies to produce and sell rare cannabinoids for the health and wellness industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.