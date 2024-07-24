Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:XTJL) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:XTJL – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.80 and last traded at $31.80. Approximately 8 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.84.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $9.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:XTJL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Orion Capital Management LLC owned 0.34% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (XTJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 3x upside return of SPY to a cap, with approximately single exposure on the downside, over a one-year outcome period. XTJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

