Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its holdings in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,199 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 12,250 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.19% of Inogen worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Inogen by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Inogen by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 2,918.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,908 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inogen in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INGN opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.63. Inogen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $10.64.

Inogen ( NASDAQ:INGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.14. Inogen had a negative net margin of 30.07% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The company had revenue of $78.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Inogen, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on INGN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Inogen from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

In other Inogen news, EVP Jason Somer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $85,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,109.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

