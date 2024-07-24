Insider Buying: NOVONIX Limited (ASX:NVX) Insider Purchases 284,646 Shares of Stock

NOVONIX Limited (ASX:NVX – Get Free Report) insider Robert Natter purchased 284,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.70 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of A$198,967.55 ($132,645.04).
NOVONIX Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.72, a current ratio of 11.37 and a quick ratio of 18.40.
NOVONIX Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NOVONIX
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- ScottsMiracle-Gro Stock Blooms After Investor Day Optimism
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Leading Beverage Company’s Stock Bubbles Higher: Rally Ahead
- What is a Dividend King?
- Can This Meme Stock Stage One Last Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for NOVONIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOVONIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.