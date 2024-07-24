Insider Buying: NOVONIX Limited (ASX:NVX) Insider Purchases 284,646 Shares of Stock

NOVONIX Limited (ASX:NVX – Get Free Report) insider Robert Natter purchased 284,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.70 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of A$198,967.55 ($132,645.04).

NOVONIX Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.72, a current ratio of 11.37 and a quick ratio of 18.40.

NOVONIX Company Profile

NOVONIX Limited provides battery materials and development technology for battery manufacturers, materials companies, automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and consumer electronics manufacturers in North America, Asia, Australia, and Europe. It operates through Battery Materials and Battery Technology segments.

