Insider Selling: Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Major Shareholder Sells 609,644 Shares of Stock

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 609,644 shares of Cipher Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $3,798,082.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,911,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,746,695.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 28th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 490,275 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $2,019,933.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 466,915 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $2,007,734.50.

On Monday, June 24th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 443,830 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $1,921,783.90.

On Thursday, June 20th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 394,357 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $2,184,737.78.

On Monday, June 17th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 376,320 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $1,813,862.40.

On Friday, June 14th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 366,042 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $1,830,210.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 336,377 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $1,540,606.66.

On Monday, June 10th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 319,747 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $1,346,134.87.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 299,953 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $1,172,816.23.

On Monday, June 3rd, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 308,973 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $1,149,379.56.

Cipher Mining Price Performance

CIFR stock opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.00. Cipher Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $7.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.18 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining ( NASDAQ:CIFR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cipher Mining had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $48.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.05 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,901,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 38.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,733,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,079,000 after buying an additional 765,238 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 10,998 shares during the period. Shariaportfolio Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,460,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 79.7% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 58,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CIFR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up from $5.50) on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Cipher Mining from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cipher Mining has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.40.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

