Insider Selling: EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CEO Sells 9,100 Shares of Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) CEO Jayme Mendal sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $234,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,689,069. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jayme Mendal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 19th, Jayme Mendal sold 900 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $23,175.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Jayme Mendal sold 20,000 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total value of $414,200.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Jayme Mendal sold 5,750 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $141,450.00.

EverQuote Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER opened at $26.24 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.29 and a 200-day moving average of $18.70. EverQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $26.35. The firm has a market cap of $911.05 million, a PE ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The firm had revenue of $91.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on EverQuote from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, EverQuote has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Institutional Trading of EverQuote

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in EverQuote by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 54,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 30,699 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 10,813 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in EverQuote in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in EverQuote in the first quarter worth about $672,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in EverQuote in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

