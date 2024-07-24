Insider Selling: Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) VP Sells 250 Shares of Stock

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) VP Mark A. Maples sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.51, for a total value of $15,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
GSBC opened at $63.95 on Wednesday. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $65.90. The stock has a market cap of $745.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.28 and a 200-day moving average of $53.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.25. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $90.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Great Southern Bancorp from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSBC. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. 41.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.
