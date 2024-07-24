Insider Selling: NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Director Sells 750 Shares of Stock

NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) Director Salvatore Francis Mulia sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $10,747.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,633.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Salvatore Francis Mulia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 21st, Salvatore Francis Mulia sold 750 shares of NewtekOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $9,352.50.

NASDAQ NEWT opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.21. NewtekOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $19.36. The company has a market cap of $366.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.30.

NewtekOne ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. NewtekOne had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $58.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NewtekOne, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.03%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded NewtekOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NewtekOne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NewtekOne

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in NewtekOne during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NewtekOne during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NewtekOne during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NewtekOne during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in NewtekOne by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,961 shares during the period. 38.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewtekOne, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Newtek Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of various business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand name to the small- and medium-sized business market. The company accepts demand, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposits; and provides loans including SBA loans, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans.

