Insider Selling: Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC) EVP Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) EVP Eric James Witczak sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.18, for a total transaction of $1,457,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,075.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Nicolet Bankshares Price Performance

NIC stock opened at $102.92 on Wednesday. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.58 and a 52 week high of $103.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.77.

Nicolet Bankshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Nicolet Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NIC. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nicolet Bankshares

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 97.3% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $201,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

