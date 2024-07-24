Insider Selling: Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT) General Counsel Sells 10,914 Shares of Stock

Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) General Counsel Elizabeth Rozek sold 10,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $33,833.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 160,506 shares in the company, valued at $497,568.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sagimet Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of SGMT opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. Sagimet Biosciences Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $20.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.57.

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.18. Equities analysts forecast that Sagimet Biosciences Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sagimet Biosciences

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sagimet Biosciences by 364.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,139,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 894,319 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sagimet Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $2,236,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Sagimet Biosciences by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 97,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 19,276 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sagimet Biosciences by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 38,610 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sagimet Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

SGMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

About Sagimet Biosciences

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional metabolic pathways in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a once-daily pill and selective FASN inhibitor for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis.

Featured Articles

