Insider Selling: Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) EVP Sells 120,668 Shares of Stock

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,012.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SLB stock opened at $49.06 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $62.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.55.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 204.2% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 297.9% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Schlumberger by 90.6% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.56.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

