Insider Selling: The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) CEO Sells 1,242 Shares of Stock

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $219,424.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,153 shares in the company, valued at $99,315,570.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PNC opened at $178.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.59. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $180.97. The stock has a market cap of $71.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 3,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.3% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.34.

View Our Latest Research Report on PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.