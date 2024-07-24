Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,456 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 280.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Installed Building Products by 253.7% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Installed Building Products by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $449,121.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,285.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $449,121.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,285.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total value of $1,379,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,464.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark increased their target price on Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $242.00 to $227.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Installed Building Products from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.70.

Installed Building Products Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of IBP opened at $249.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a one year low of $106.01 and a one year high of $263.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.26.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $692.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.60 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 45.41%. Research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

