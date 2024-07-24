Intech Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,926 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $9.04 on Wednesday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.19.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Kinross Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on KGC. Cormark raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.15 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.57.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

