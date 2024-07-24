Intech Investment Management LLC Takes $207,000 Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 69,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3.7% during the first quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 20,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 164,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 50,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 34,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KEY opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $16.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.42 and a 200-day moving average of $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.26.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.06.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

