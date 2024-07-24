Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Morgan Stanley

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IAS. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.33.

Shares of Integral Ad Science stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $10.57. 72,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,696,157. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1,083.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.53. Integral Ad Science has a one year low of $7.98 and a one year high of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.12 million. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 0.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Integral Ad Science will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Integral Ad Science news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 8,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $80,198.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,295.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Tania Secor sold 4,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $44,179.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,217.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 8,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $80,198.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,295.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,478 shares of company stock valued at $218,311. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,048,000 after acquiring an additional 91,396 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,257,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,438,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Integral Ad Science by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,106,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,649,000 after buying an additional 780,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the fourth quarter worth $11,144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

