Integris Wealth Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Integris Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,796 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Integris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strid Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,112,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,250,048. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.82.

Read Our Latest Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.1 %

AMZN stock opened at $186.41 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $201.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.