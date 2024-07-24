Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $1.98 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.3% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Alphabet by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 49,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 13,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,073,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 27,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares in the company, valued at $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total transaction of $4,113,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,204,885 shares in the company, valued at $403,141,173.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,488 shares of company stock worth $21,866,705. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.88.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $181.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.21 and a 12-month high of $191.75. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

