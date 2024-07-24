International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMXI. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 3,421.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 692,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,818,000 after buying an additional 673,178 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in International Money Express by 1,229.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 571,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,501,000 after acquiring an additional 528,139 shares during the period. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 4th quarter worth $9,736,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 579.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 434,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,588,000 after purchasing an additional 370,191 shares during the period. Finally, Voss Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,680,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,112,000 after purchasing an additional 313,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMXI opened at $20.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.94. The company has a market capitalization of $682.50 million, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.84. International Money Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

International Money Express ( NASDAQ:IMXI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $150.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.60 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 9.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that International Money Express, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on IMXI shares. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of International Money Express in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Money Express from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

