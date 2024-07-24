International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stock Position Lowered by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,947 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,030,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960,005 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,847,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,844,000 after buying an additional 35,930 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in International Paper by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,082,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,336,000 after buying an additional 2,755,441 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,913,000. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its position in International Paper by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 828,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,952,000 after buying an additional 352,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of IP opened at $45.97 on Wednesday. International Paper has a 12 month low of $31.76 and a 12 month high of $47.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.35 and its 200-day moving average is $39.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.82 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 377.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.70 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Paper news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $27,066.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,864.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $150,594 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

