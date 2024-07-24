Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (NYSEARCA:GBLD) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (NYSEARCA:GBLD – Get Free Report) was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.59 and last traded at $16.70. Approximately 7,616 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 5,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.73.
Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day moving average is $16.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.96.
About Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF
The Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (GBLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Global Green Building index. The fund is a market-cap-weighted index of global companies focused on the sustainability of the worlds green building ecosystem. GBLD was launched on Apr 22, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- ScottsMiracle-Gro Stock Blooms After Investor Day Optimism
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Leading Beverage Company’s Stock Bubbles Higher: Rally Ahead
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Can This Meme Stock Stage One Last Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.