Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.
Invesco Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of Invesco stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.08. The stock had a trading volume of 947,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,427,719. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Invesco has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $18.28.
Invesco Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -109.33%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IVZ
Invesco Company Profile
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Food Processing Company Stock Gets Fried by Recall: Time to Buy
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Entertainment Stock Offers A Rare and Tempting Entry Opportunity
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Will China’s Interest Rate Cuts Ignite a Rally for This Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.