Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Invesco Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Invesco stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.08. The stock had a trading volume of 947,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,427,719. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Invesco has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $18.28.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -109.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on IVZ. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.81.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IVZ

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.