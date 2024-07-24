Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Shares Sold by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. cut its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,541 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $10,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 687,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,500,000 after buying an additional 18,711 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $13,943,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 213,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,765,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 121,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 119,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RDIV traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.67. 2,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,758. The stock has a market cap of $804.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.41. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $34.64 and a 1 year high of $48.79.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

