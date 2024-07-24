Investors Buy High Volume of Amphenol Put Options (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 7,048 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 60% compared to the typical volume of 4,410 put options.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, insider Luc Walter sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $15,541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 397,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,844,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APH. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

NYSE APH traded down $2.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.41. 3,296,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,347,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.36. The company has a market cap of $76.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol has a 1-year low of $39.34 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amphenol from $61.50 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amphenol from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.62.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

