Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.18.

NASDAQ IONS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.33. 214,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,507. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.46. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $35.95 and a 1-year high of $54.44. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.42 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 49.49% and a negative return on equity of 107.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 12,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at $817,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IONS. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,616,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,573,000 after buying an additional 2,856,353 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $59,288,000. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $18,068,000. First Turn Management LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $18,044,000. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $15,177,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

