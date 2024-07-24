iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Downgraded by HSBC to Reduce

HSBC cut shares of iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. HSBC currently has $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $4.70.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on IQ. OTR Global reissued a mixed rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.03.

iQIYI Stock Down 6.5 %

iQIYI stock opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.11. iQIYI has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.07.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. iQIYI had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that iQIYI will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of iQIYI

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI in the fourth quarter worth about $49,853,000. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI in the second quarter worth about $28,686,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of iQIYI by 65.4% in the first quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 10,320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of iQIYI by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,153,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of iQIYI by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,370,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,320,000 after purchasing an additional 966,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

