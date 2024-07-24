iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Given New $3.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. OTR Global restated a mixed rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of iQIYI from a hold rating to a reduce rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.70 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:IQ remained flat at $3.16 during midday trading on Tuesday. 2,748,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,052,478. iQIYI has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.07.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. iQIYI had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that iQIYI will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 127,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 7,932 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 11,679 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

