iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $85.57 and last traded at $85.57. Approximately 2,078 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 177% from the average daily volume of 750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.64.
iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.04.
About iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (LQDB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of BBB rated USD denominated corporate bonds with at least one year to maturity. LQDB was launched on May 18, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- ScottsMiracle-Gro Stock Blooms After Investor Day Optimism
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Leading Beverage Company’s Stock Bubbles Higher: Rally Ahead
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Can This Meme Stock Stage One Last Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.