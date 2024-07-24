iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $85.57 and last traded at $85.57. Approximately 2,078 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 177% from the average daily volume of 750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.64.

iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.04.

About iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (LQDB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of BBB rated USD denominated corporate bonds with at least one year to maturity. LQDB was launched on May 18, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

