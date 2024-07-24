iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDAT) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDAT – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.05 and last traded at $31.24. Approximately 17,749 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 986% from the average daily volume of 1,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.33.
iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $7.50 million, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.09 and a 200-day moving average of $29.46.
About iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF
The iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (IDAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an index of global technology companies that focus on two primary themes: cloud computing and 5G. Holdings are weighted by market-cap within each theme. IDAT was launched on Jun 8, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- ScottsMiracle-Gro Stock Blooms After Investor Day Optimism
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Leading Beverage Company’s Stock Bubbles Higher: Rally Ahead
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Can This Meme Stock Stage One Last Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.