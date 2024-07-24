iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Sold by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 68.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570,206 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 0.33% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $11,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 12,125.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,339,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,051,000 after acquiring an additional 7,279,539 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,055,000. CWM LLC increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 120,585.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,579,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,461 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 10,188.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,281,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 14,638.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,061,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,419 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXC traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.35. 190,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,122. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.34. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $37.02 and a 12-month high of $45.22.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

