iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHG) Stock Price Up 0%

iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHG – Get Free Report) shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.38 and last traded at $22.26. 46,575 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.25.

iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.11.

iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.1251 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF

iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,793 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $552,000. GAMMA Investing LLC owned 1.55% of iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027.

