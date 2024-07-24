iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHG) Stock Price Up 0%

iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHG – Get Free Report) shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.38 and last traded at $22.26. 46,575 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.25.
iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.11.
iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.1251 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF
iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF Company Profile
The iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027.
