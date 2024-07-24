iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHI) Stock Price Up 0.1%

iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHI – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.47 and last traded at $23.46. Approximately 19,873 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.44.

iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.11.

Get iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1292 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF

iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF ( BATS:IBHI Free Report ) by 1,532.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC owned about 0.28% of iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.