iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHI) Stock Price Up 0.1%

iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHI – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.47 and last traded at $23.46. Approximately 19,873 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.44.
iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.11.
iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1292 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF
iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF Company Profile
The iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- ScottsMiracle-Gro Stock Blooms After Investor Day Optimism
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Leading Beverage Company’s Stock Bubbles Higher: Rally Ahead
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Can This Meme Stock Stage One Last Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.