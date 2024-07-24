iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Shares Acquired by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 178.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,333 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.81% of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF worth $10,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 2,836.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $414,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.41. The company had a trading volume of 13,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,432. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $59.04 and a 1-year high of $68.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.35.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

