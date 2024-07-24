iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,003 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 52,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IHI opened at $56.89 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $59.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.28.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.