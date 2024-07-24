J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Cut to $151.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $173.00 to $151.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $181.88.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of JBHT stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $164.81. The company had a trading volume of 120,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,518. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $153.12 and a twelve month high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, Director Persio V. Lisboa acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $163.47 per share, with a total value of $98,082.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,511.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Persio V. Lisboa acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $163.47 per share, with a total value of $98,082.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,511.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John N. Roberts acquired 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $161.06 per share, for a total transaction of $998,572.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 313,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,565,592.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 382.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 232.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 99.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.