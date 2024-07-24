J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Argus decreased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $132.64.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $115.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.25. J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $105.69 and a fifty-two week high of $153.94.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.10%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,675,871.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 298.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,554,000 after buying an additional 8,960 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at $11,147,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,471,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,515,000 after acquiring an additional 518,433 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth about $23,990,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

