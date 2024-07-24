Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 74.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JXN. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Jackson Financial by 47.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Jackson Financial by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Jackson Financial

In other news, CFO Don W. Cummings bought 1,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.70 per share, for a total transaction of $105,051.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,189.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $983,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 93,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,067,956.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Don W. Cummings acquired 1,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.70 per share, with a total value of $105,051.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,189.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Jackson Financial from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Jackson Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

Jackson Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE JXN opened at $85.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Jackson Financial Inc. has a one year low of $31.40 and a one year high of $86.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.51.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.40%.

Jackson Financial Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Stories

