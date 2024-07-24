Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.74 and last traded at $10.67. 292 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.64.

Jacob Forward ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.30.

About Jacob Forward ETF

The Jacob Forward ETF (JFWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in equity securities of US companies engaged in innovative and disruptive technologies, including those in their early stages of development. JFWD was launched on Jul 13, 2021 and is managed by Jacob.

