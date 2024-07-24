Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 1,330 Shares of Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Escalade worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESCA. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Escalade by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new position in Escalade during the first quarter worth $484,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Escalade by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Escalade by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Escalade during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Escalade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ ESCA opened at $14.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $204.85 million, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average is $14.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Escalade, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $12.34 and a 1-year high of $22.01.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Escalade had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $57.30 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Escalade, Incorporated will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

