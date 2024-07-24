Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 500 Shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in TPG were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TPG. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in TPG in the first quarter worth about $1,713,000. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of TPG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,009,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of TPG by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,362,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,971,000 after buying an additional 187,183 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TPG by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,729,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,573,000 after buying an additional 182,885 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in TPG by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,158,000 after buying an additional 58,328 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG Stock Performance

TPG stock opened at $49.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. TPG Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $49.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.55 and a 200-day moving average of $43.02.

TPG Cuts Dividend

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. TPG had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $512.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TPG Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,171.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on TPG. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on TPG from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TPG from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of TPG in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of TPG from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of TPG in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at TPG

In other TPG news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $190,342.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

TPG Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

