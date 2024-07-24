Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 6,126 Shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,126 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $353,683,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Permian Resources by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,315,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,088,000 after acquiring an additional 19,847,358 shares during the last quarter. OnyxPoint Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,159,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,158,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,961,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,847,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PR opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Permian Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $10.93 and a 52-week high of $18.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 4.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.94 and its 200-day moving average is $15.76.

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 21.82%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $1,067,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PR. Mizuho boosted their price target on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Permian Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Permian Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.43.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

