Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 737 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EZU. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,658,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,658,000 after purchasing an additional 343,785 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,302.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,615,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,654,000 after buying an additional 1,500,630 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 329.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 644,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,587,000 after buying an additional 494,470 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 636,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,181,000 after buying an additional 17,094 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $14,544,000.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $49.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.58. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

