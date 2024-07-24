Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 5,646 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,223 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NOV during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in NOV during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in NOV during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NOV by 1,306.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOV in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NOV alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on NOV shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on NOV from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.07.

NOV Stock Down 0.8 %

NOV opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.62. NOV Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $21.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.71.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 11.23%. NOV’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOV Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This is a boost from NOV’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is 12.05%.

NOV Profile

(Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.