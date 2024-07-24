Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 780 Shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 20.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,343,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,750,000 after acquiring an additional 396,079 shares during the last quarter. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlanta Braves in the fourth quarter worth $15,556,000. Freshford Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 762,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,174,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,023,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,102,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,691,000. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlanta Braves

In other news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.96 per share, for a total transaction of $79,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,550 shares in the company, valued at $301,698. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,000 shares of company stock worth $121,765. Insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $43.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.66. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.95 and a 12 month high of $44.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.41.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $37.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlanta Braves Profile

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

