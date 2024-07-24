Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 9,335 Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Free Report) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,335 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UUUU. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,368,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,498,000 after acquiring an additional 638,709 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Fuels by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,820,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,844,000 after purchasing an additional 19,558 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC boosted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 3,693,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,546 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 984,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after buying an additional 5,898 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 884,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after buying an additional 78,466 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UUUU stock opened at $5.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.23. Energy Fuels Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.46 million, a PE ratio of -80.85 and a beta of 1.62.

Energy Fuels ( NYSE:UUUU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.25 million. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 24.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UUUU shares. B. Riley started coverage on Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital lowered Energy Fuels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $6.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $10.00 to $10.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

