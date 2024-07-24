Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 954 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,516,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $7,856,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 32,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 18,561 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 11,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 422,253 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,991,000 after buying an additional 17,290 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on AEIS shares. Citigroup lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.33.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $113.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.78 and its 200 day moving average is $103.31. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $81.86 and a one year high of $126.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $327.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

(Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.