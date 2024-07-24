Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys Shares of 12,280 Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.10% of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 70,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the fourth quarter worth $409,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 332,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after purchasing an additional 111,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the 4th quarter worth $757,000.

Get Global X FinTech Thematic ETF alerts:

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FINX opened at $26.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.56 and its 200 day moving average is $25.66. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.16 million, a P/E ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.35.

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Dividend Announcement

About Global X FinTech Thematic ETF

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Fintech Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed markets that derive significant revenues from providing financial technology products and services. FINX was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X FinTech Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.