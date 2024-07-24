Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Free Report) by 56.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,877 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF stock opened at $77.42 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF has a 52-week low of $70.18 and a 52-week high of $82.95. The company has a market capitalization of $251.62 million, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.73 and a 200 day moving average of $77.53.

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.8017 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (SDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Sustainable Impact index. The fund tracks an index composed of companies whose revenues are driven by products and services that address at least one of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.