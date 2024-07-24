Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 888,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,355,000 after purchasing an additional 24,690 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE in the fourth quarter worth about $801,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in ALLETE by 43.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in ALLETE by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 504,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,847,000 after acquiring an additional 266,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ALLETE from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

ALLETE Stock Performance

NYSE:ALE opened at $64.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.50. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.29 and a 1-year high of $65.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.80.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $403.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.26 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 13.94%. Analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

ALLETE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 67.79%.

About ALLETE

(Free Report)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

