Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,258 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 383.0% during the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 599,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 475,702 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,388,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 430,191 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 5,723,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,161,000 after purchasing an additional 346,831 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 2,648.9% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 221,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 213,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,231,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,920,000 after buying an additional 202,688 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.41.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0338 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

